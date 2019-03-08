Gallery
Thousands flock to The Countess of Warwick's show over the bank holiday weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 August 2019
Kitted out in boaters and blazers, a group of men pedalled on their penny farthings from Rayne to Little Easton in the scorching heat, all to entertain at The Countess of Warwick's Show over the bank holiday weekend.
The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
According to organisers, it was the hottest event ever, but this did not stop the cyclists from making the journey or from the egg and spoon race, tug of war and the sack race, from taking place.
The event, held on Sunday and Monday, was attended by about 8000 people and raised money for The Five Parishes, a group of local churches. Organisers expect they have beaten last year's fundraising total of around £25,000.
Tim Turner, organiser, said: "It was really great. The marching band was very good, all dressed in their kilts. It was absoloutely lovely."
Tim admitted the heat did affect the amount of time people stayed, but said there lots of people "coming and going."
