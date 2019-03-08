Advanced search

Thousands flock to The Countess of Warwick's show over the bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 August 2019

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Kitted out in boaters and blazers, a group of men pedalled on their penny farthings from Rayne to Little Easton in the scorching heat, all to entertain at The Countess of Warwick's Show over the bank holiday weekend.

