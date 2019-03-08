Gallery

Thousands flock to The Countess of Warwick's show over the bank holiday weekend

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Kitted out in boaters and blazers, a group of men pedalled on their penny farthings from Rayne to Little Easton in the scorching heat, all to entertain at The Countess of Warwick's Show over the bank holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

According to organisers, it was the hottest event ever, but this did not stop the cyclists from making the journey or from the egg and spoon race, tug of war and the sack race, from taking place.

The event, held on Sunday and Monday, was attended by about 8000 people and raised money for The Five Parishes, a group of local churches. Organisers expect they have beaten last year's fundraising total of around £25,000.

Tim Turner, organiser, said: "It was really great. The marching band was very good, all dressed in their kilts. It was absoloutely lovely."

Tim admitted the heat did affect the amount of time people stayed, but said there lots of people "coming and going."

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch:

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO