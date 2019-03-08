Gallery

Thousands flock to Hatfield Broad Oak's annual 10K race

Participants celebrate as they cross the finish line. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Hundreds of runners descended on Hatfield Broad Oak on bank holiday Monday for the village's 34th ten kilometre race.

Adults and children had fun on the one-mile fun run. Picture: IAN MCLEOD Adults and children had fun on the one-mile fun run. Picture: IAN MCLEOD

Organisers said they were "overwhelmed" with the annual event's success, with more than 3000 visitors on the day and approximately 1,500 runners taking part.

As well as the 10K race, there was a one-mile fun run for children, a tea and cake hut, barbeque and a bouncy castle.

The majority of the funds raised during the day will go to St Mary's Primary School in Hatfield Broad Oak whilst other causes can apply for a donation.

Organisers predict they have exceeded the £8,500 raised last year.

Hatfield Broad Oak 10K committee member, Julie Cameron, said: "We were so happy and overwhelmed with how it all went. There is a lot of organisation that goes into something like this and we are all volunteers and gladly give up our free time and to have the outcome we did is fantastic."

Participants celebrate completing the course. Picture: IAN MCLEOD Participants celebrate completing the course. Picture: IAN MCLEOD

Rachel Sweat from the Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners was the fastest female, with a time of 37.38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Rachel Sweat from the Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners was the fastest female, with a time of 37.38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Chris Burgogne from the Springfield Strider was the fastest male, with a time of 32 minutes, 48 seconds. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Chris Burgogne from the Springfield Strider was the fastest male, with a time of 32 minutes, 48 seconds. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Runners breathing a sigh of relief upon completing the race: CONTRIBUTED Runners breathing a sigh of relief upon completing the race: CONTRIBUTED

Runners starting the Hatfield Broad Oak 10K. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Runners starting the Hatfield Broad Oak 10K. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hatfield Field Broad Oak 10K victors celebrated their success. Picture: IAN MCLEOD Hatfield Field Broad Oak 10K victors celebrated their success. Picture: IAN MCLEOD

