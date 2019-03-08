Gallery
Thousands flock to Hatfield Broad Oak's annual 10K race
PUBLISHED: 10:26 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 29 May 2019
Katherine Heslop
Participants celebrate as they cross the finish line. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Hundreds of runners descended on Hatfield Broad Oak on bank holiday Monday for the village's 34th ten kilometre race.
Organisers said they were "overwhelmed" with the annual event's success, with more than 3000 visitors on the day and approximately 1,500 runners taking part.
As well as the 10K race, there was a one-mile fun run for children, a tea and cake hut, barbeque and a bouncy castle.
The majority of the funds raised during the day will go to St Mary's Primary School in Hatfield Broad Oak whilst other causes can apply for a donation.
Organisers predict they have exceeded the £8,500 raised last year.
Hatfield Broad Oak 10K committee member, Julie Cameron, said: "We were so happy and overwhelmed with how it all went. There is a lot of organisation that goes into something like this and we are all volunteers and gladly give up our free time and to have the outcome we did is fantastic."
