Thousands flock to "absoloutely fabulous" Dunmow Carnival

There was plenty for spectators to enjoy at this year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Thousands of people visited Dunmow on Saturday (September 21) for the town's annual carnival.

Organisers were "absoloutely delighted" with how the day went and estimated that up to 8,000 people attended the event.

The carnival's princesses, large inflatables and local charities could be seen during the procession which trundled through Dunmow and kicked-off the day, followed by demonstrations from performance groups and a concert in the evening.

Peter Watson, chairman of the carnival committee, said: "We are absoloutely delighted. The weather couldn't have been better. It was absoloutely fabulous."

Mr Watson said the procession was a particular highlight: "It was good to see people putting effort into their floats, there was more effort than last year I thought," he said.

It is too early to say how much was raised for the three good causes which the carnival was collecting money for, however Peter said people were being "very generous".

"I was holding a donation bucket as people left at the end of the night and people were handing over notes which I have not noticed before," he said.

