Last year's Carnival Queen, Hannah Perry with her court. Picture: DUNMOW CARNIVAL Archant

This year’s Dunmow Carnival has been cancelled

The event would have been held on Saturday, September 19 - but a date has been set for September 18 next year.

Spokesman David Beedle said: “Although many other local carnivals and events have also announced their cancellation for this year, it was really hoped that we would be able to continue with ours.

“However as time has gone on it has become obvious that mass gatherings will continue to be discouraged for the foreseeable future, and so, after much consideration, we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s carnival.”

In the 69 years since the current series of carnivals began, this is only the second time that the event has been cancelled. The last time was in September 1997 after the death of Princess Diana.

Mr Beedle said: “For many this will be the first year in their lifetime with no procession through the town. We have delayed making this difficult decision as long as possible, but the safety, health and wellbeing of our spectators, participants, traders, performers,showmen and our many volunteers is our top priority.”

Next year will be the carnival’s 70th anniversary and it has been scheduled for Saturday, September 18.