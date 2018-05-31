Advanced search

Dunmow Carnival is cancelled for September but a date has been set for next year

PUBLISHED: 17:51 10 July 2020

Last year's Carnival Queen, Hannah Perry with her court. Picture: DUNMOW CARNIVAL

Last year's Carnival Queen, Hannah Perry with her court. Picture: DUNMOW CARNIVAL

Archant

Dunmow Carnival to be cancelled but date is set for next year

This year’s Dunmow Carnival has been cancelled

The event would have been held on Saturday, September 19 - but a date has been set for September 18 next year.

You may also want to watch:

Spokesman David Beedle said: “Although many other local carnivals and events have also announced their cancellation for this year, it was really hoped that we would be able to continue with ours.

“However as time has gone on it has become obvious that mass gatherings will continue to be discouraged for the foreseeable future, and so, after much consideration, we have taken the decision to cancel this year’s carnival.”

In the 69 years since the current series of carnivals began, this is only the second time that the event has been cancelled. The last time was in September 1997 after the death of Princess Diana.

Mr Beedle said: “For many this will be the first year in their lifetime with no procession through the town. We have delayed making this difficult decision as long as possible, but the safety, health and wellbeing of our spectators, participants, traders, performers,showmen and our many volunteers is our top priority.”

Next year will be the carnival’s 70th anniversary and it has been scheduled for Saturday, September 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

A number of Felsted School boarders are welcomed back

Felsted School pupils working in the boarding house. Picture: Felsted School

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 11

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

Dunmow Carnival is cancelled for September but a date has been set for next year

Last year's Carnival Queen, Hannah Perry with her court. Picture: DUNMOW CARNIVAL

Councillors concerned about Uttlesford as Boots axes staff and stores

Boots announced store closures and staff cuts across the country. Picture: Jacob Savill