Quad bikes worth thousands of pounds stolen from children's activity centre

Children enjoying two of the miniature quad bikes which were stolen overnight on Monday (October 28) from Cammas Hall Farm. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Children will be left "disappointed" after five miniature quad bikes were stolen from an activity centre near Hatfield Heath.

Thieves broke into Cammas Hall Farm, overnight on October 28, it is believed, stealing five quad bikes worth about £7,000 each when new.

The bikes had only been in use for three months.

Youngsters visiting the farm could ride the bikes, which are green and known as quadberries, around a purpose-built track.

Jonathan Lukies, owner of Cammas Hall Farm, said: "The children just loved the quad bikes, it is a real shame. We had a sixth one that wasn't taken because it was in for repairs but there's no point running one, so we won't be running them again this year."

The business had bought the bikes this year and only introduced them to visitors in August. The bikes were purchased second hand and Jonathan is not sure if he will replace them yet, due to their cost. He hopes to receive an insurance payout, but the process is "ongoing".

The farm is particularly busy in the run-up to Halloween, with families visiting the pumpkin patch, and a themed maze.

"We are very busy and now for this to happen... there will be a lot of disappointed children," Jonathan said.

Essex Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at around 6am on Tuesday, October 29, with reports five electric quad bikes were stolen from an address in Needham Green Road, Hatfield Heath.

"A man reported that suspects forced entry to a gate before taking the vehicles overnight. The quad bikes are green in colour and have distinctive stickers on them.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/172234/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."