LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE / CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 June 2019

Name of Applicant or Club AMANDA SPROULE

Postal address of premises or club THE RETREAT, Marks Farm, The Broadway CM6 3BQ Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Applying for the licence to sell alcohol on the premises to spa guests.

Postal address of premises or club THE RETREAT, Marks Farm, The Broadway CM6 3BQ Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Applying for the licence to sell alcohol on the premises to spa guests. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 18th June 2019 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.

