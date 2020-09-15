Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures: The 2020 Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run

PUBLISHED: 15:24 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 15 September 2020

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

Saffron Photo 2019

Over 50 tractors took part in this year’s Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run on Sunday, with members of the public waving at them as they went by.

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

And there was plenty to interest spectators, with a range of ages of tractor, as well as bunting, balloons, bows and other decorations.

It is the seventh year the event has taken place.

The route included public roads and farm track.

The cavalcade came through Stebbing Park, paraded through the High Street and the village, passed through Church End, Shalford Village and Great Bardfield.

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

As in previous years, the event was raising money for the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance.

Each entrant was asked to make a donation to the cause rather than asking for sponsors. Last year’s event raised £8,425.

The event was reorganised from the original planned May date because of the pandemic.

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

You may also want to watch:

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron PhotoThe Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

One of the first Dutch-style roundabouts planned for Braintree to encourage cycling

Essex County Council. Photo: Andra Maciuca

Collection of artworks by Great Bardfield artist Edward Bawden being sold in Stansted

A linocut printed in colours of Edward Bawden's artwork Aesop's Fables: The Gnat and the Lion, being sold through Sworders.

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record

William Rose with his K'nex tank. Photo: Supplied by Carole Rose.

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Dunmow’s percentage highest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One of the first Dutch-style roundabouts planned for Braintree to encourage cycling

Essex County Council. Photo: Andra Maciuca

Collection of artworks by Great Bardfield artist Edward Bawden being sold in Stansted

A linocut printed in colours of Edward Bawden's artwork Aesop's Fables: The Gnat and the Lion, being sold through Sworders.

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record

William Rose with his K'nex tank. Photo: Supplied by Carole Rose.

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Dunmow’s percentage highest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

IWM Duxford opens new exhibition spaces for Battle of Britain anniversary

Video reel shown in IWM Duxford�s Ops Block exhibition space. Pictures: IWM

In pictures: The 2020 Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run

The Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run 2020. Picture: Saffron Photo

One of the first Dutch-style roundabouts planned for Braintree to encourage cycling

Essex County Council. Photo: Andra Maciuca

New firefighters join ranks of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive Jo Turton and Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner with the new firefighters. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay