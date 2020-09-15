In pictures: The 2020 Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run
PUBLISHED: 15:24 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 15 September 2020
Over 50 tractors took part in this year’s Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run on Sunday, with members of the public waving at them as they went by.
And there was plenty to interest spectators, with a range of ages of tractor, as well as bunting, balloons, bows and other decorations.
It is the seventh year the event has taken place.
The route included public roads and farm track.
The cavalcade came through Stebbing Park, paraded through the High Street and the village, passed through Church End, Shalford Village and Great Bardfield.
As in previous years, the event was raising money for the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance.
Each entrant was asked to make a donation to the cause rather than asking for sponsors. Last year’s event raised £8,425.
The event was reorganised from the original planned May date because of the pandemic.
