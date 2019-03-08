Thaxted walking guide for nature lovers is launched

A guide to nature walks in and around Thaxted has been created by the group WildThaxted.

On Easter Monday (April 22), around sixty people joined an annual walk around Thaxted, where the guide was officially launched.

The walk was organised by the P3 local footpath maitenance group.

WildThaxted member Will Cockerill, who took part in the walk said: "Walkers followed the suggested route and were delighted to see the first early purple orchids of the year, along with a magnificent show of the nationally rare oxlip. A very lucky few even heard a cuckoo."

The booklet is available from the Thaxted Tourist and Community Information Centre and the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre for

£2.00. The guide contains four circular walks of varying distances covering the wilder places around Thaxted and is illustrated with

photographs. For more information, and to leave your a record of your sightings, visit their Facebook page, Wild Thaxted.