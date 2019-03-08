Advanced search

Moorcoft pottery and Morris dancing at Thaxted spring fayre on Bank Holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 15:30 01 May 2019

A Thaxted Morris Man photographed by Andy Griffin for his book Thaxted's People

A Bank Holiday Monday spring fayre takes place at Thaxted Church with Morris dancing and a special sale of Moorcraft Pottery

A Bank Holiday Monday spring fayre will be held at Thaxted Church, the parish church of St John the Baptist, Our Lady and St Laurence on May 6.

The event, in association with Moorcroft pottery, will include Morris Dancing, a grand raffle and tombola, cakes and preserves, gifts, crafts, books and cards, a children's stall, plants and bric-a-brack.

The Moorcroft pottery will be on sale at a discount. There will also be a brand new, limited edition design called The Horn Dance with a special offer price for people at the event.

There will also be seated refreshments so as one's grandma would have said, people can “sit down nicely”.

Moorcroft, a British art pottery manufacturer based in Stoke-on-Trent, was founded by William Moorcroft in 1913.

The event runs from 10am to 1pm with the Morris Dancing due to start at 11am. The church is in Watling St, Thaxted, Dunmow CM6 2PE.

