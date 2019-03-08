Thaxted Primary School playground set for makeover thanks to developer donation

Thaxted Primary School is set to improve its playground after receiving a £1000 donation from an Essex housebuilder.

The donation was part of the Persimmon Homes Essex Community Champions scheme, a match-funding initiative which supports local groups and charities.

Thaxted Primary School will use the windfall to buy equipment for the playground.

Head teacher, Michelle Hughes, said: "We are thrilled to receive such generous funding from Persimmon Homes Essex, which will go towards developing a safe and pleasant area for our children.

"Our playground is in desperate need of re-developing, as the area is used constantly by children for P.E, playtime, outdoor learning and fundraising events."

"We want to offer the children the opportunity to enjoy more outdoor experiences all year round and this funding will help us to achieve that goal."

Phil Standen, managing director at Persimmon Homes Essex, said: "We hope the new playground will be enjoyed by generations of pupils to come."