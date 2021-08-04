Video
WATCH: Thaxted Morris Men dance together again
- Credit: Supplied by Moat Park Retirement Village
The Thaxted Morris Men have danced together for the first time since January 2020.
The Morris men performed for more than 80 visitors and residents at Moat Park Retirement Village, Great Easton on Saturday (July 31).
Rob Evans, Thaxted Morris Men's bag man, said the group was "delighted" to perform again.
He added that the dancing crossed a generational divide when Clive Smith, 94, joined in with his son for his favourite childhood dances - the Fool's Jig.
Rob said: "There was a lovely, heart-warming bond between the generations.
"Clive looked like he was 13 again.
"We have all missed dancing very much."
Village manager Lisa Marie Jones said the event was a "wonderful day of memories" with residents, their friends and close family, complete with a hog roast and Alice in Wonderland tea party.
She thanked chef Ben Allen, 17-year-old photographer William and the Morris men for their contributions.