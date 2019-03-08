Gallery

Fantastic Thaxted fayre brings crowds out for bank holiday fun

Jam today and tomorrow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

There was an enthusiastic bank holiday turn out for Thaxted Fayre on May 6, the event including a bargain sale of Moorcroft pottery and dances by Thaxted Morris Men.

Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Morris men and women invited people in the crowd to join in for some of the dancing.

Thaxted Morris is believed to be the oldest revival side in the country. One of their first public performances was for the local celebrations of the coronation of King George V. There has been dancing in the town since the 1920s and except for the war years, every year since.

Pottery pieces were discounted, some from around £1,000 to £400. Moorcroft has links to the village, some of the plates had "Thaxted" written on them.

A brand new vase has been called The Horn Dance, which has been danced by Thaxted Morris for 61 years.

Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

There were also refreshments on sale, a raffle and tombola.

Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

All smiles handing over a Moorcroft vase. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO All smiles handing over a Moorcroft vase. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Visitors admired the Moorcoft Pottery. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Visitors admired the Moorcoft Pottery. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Thaxted Morris on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO