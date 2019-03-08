Advanced search

Thaxted Centre for the Disabled honoured at county council awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 01 July 2019

Volunteers at the Thaxted Centre for the Disabled with Ben Clifton, head of communications at Stansted Airport. Picture: EDWARD STARR PHOTOGRAPHER

Edward Starr Photographer

Volunteers at the Thaxted Centre for the Disabled have been honoured for their work at an awards ceremony.

The members were shortlisted at Essex County Council's 2019 'Who Will Care Awards', in the volunteer team category, which celebrates volunteers who have made an outstanding contribution to their communities.

The centre, which is entirely run by volunteers, has been providing support and activities for disabled people in Uttlesford for more than 50 years.

Open on Monday and Thursday, the organisation provides outings and arts and crafts for members.

The ceremony was held on May 22 in Chelmsford, with five representatives from the centre attending.

Judy Weavers, centre manager, said: "There was stiff competition from the other five finalists and we were proud to have been shortlisted."

