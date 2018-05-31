1st Thaxted-Carver assistant group Scout Leader runs equivalent of 42 marathons in 42 consecutive days - then adds further miles with 42KG on his back - to raise NHS cash

Stephen Johnson of 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group running around his garden to raise NHS cash.

The Assistant Group Scout Leader at 1st Thaxted-Carver Scout Group has run over 1,110 miles around his garden - and raised £3,415 so far for the NHS.

Stephen Johnson of 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group in his garden where he has been running 42 marathons in 42 days, plus further miles with 42 KG on his back. Picture: Stephen Johnson Stephen Johnson of 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group in his garden where he has been running 42 marathons in 42 days, plus further miles with 42 KG on his back. Picture: Stephen Johnson

Stephen Johnson, who also volunteers as Assistant Group Scout Leader at 2nd Braintree Bocking Air Scouts Group, has completed the equivalent of 42 marathons in 42 consecutive days, covering 1,101.9 miles followed by an additional 8.1 miles - a further 228 laps - carrying 42KG in weight in a bag on his back.

Stephen, a Sergeant in 13 Air Assault Support Regiment, based the fundraiser on the UK Four Nations Challenge, in which comedian Eddie Izzard completed 43 long distance runs within 52 days for Sports Relief in 2009.

Stephen said he’d acquired 11 blisters, a bruised toenail, pains in his achilles, his knee was strapped up. and he had taken a cold bath and done stretches every day. But he had completed 30,803 laps by running, jogging and walking.

Stephen said his wife Louise has multiple sclerosis and family members have received NHS care. Parents of Scouts are key workers including nurses and paramedics.

“For Scouts, it’s our duty to support anyone who needs our help. Currently the NHS needs our full support through this pandemic, so as it’s in our Scouts DNA I thought I would show my support to them.”

In a recorded video message at the end of his challenge he said: “Thank you for all your generous donations. You have been absolutely superb.”

There is still time to donate. Go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-johnson43