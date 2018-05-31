Advanced search

“I wanted to say thank you, I shed some tears driving home.” - a careworker’s gratitude for gift of PPE

PUBLISHED: 10:42 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 29 April 2020

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

Archant

Over 70 hospices and care homes as far apart as Fakenham, Hunstanton, Essex, London (North and South) and Northolt have expressed grateful thanks for free personal protection equipment, (PPE) donated by a lighting firm from Finchingfield.

The Joan Tomkins Centre, ColchesterThe Joan Tomkins Centre, Colchester

Over 70 hospices and care homes as far apart as Fakenham, Hunstanton, Essex, London (North and South) and Northolt have expressed grateful thanks for personal protection equipment, (PPE) donated by a lighting firm from Finchingfield.

Armadillo Lighting, owned by David Bide, has used international contacts to import masks, gloves, goggles and plastic seat covers - and is continuing to give them away, free of charge, where needed.

Said Damian Lizak, designer and photographer for the company: “There is an emergency and we are in a position to help.”

Thank you messages have flooded social media.

Armadillo staff preparing the boxes for delivery: Damian Lizak, Bart Gesner and Will BideArmadillo staff preparing the boxes for delivery: Damian Lizak, Bart Gesner and Will Bide

Samantha Brown, a responder for NHS Carecall 247, in Colchester, said: “Thank you for the masks and gloves. We respond to OAPs and vulnerable people throughout Essex going into their homes in emergencies. I will be able to share the masks with my colleagues.”

At East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Milton near Cambridge, Victoria Matthews said: “Thank you on behalf of all the staff at The Treehouse for the items you donated to us yesterday. We really appreciate you thinking of us.

“We are providing relief to the NHS by allowing patients early discharge from hospital.

“This is either to their family home or one of our hospices, so the child can be cared for by our staff, freeing up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

St Raphael's Hospice in South West LondonSt Raphael's Hospice in South West London

“We are very much in need of the items you have donated.”

At St Elizabeth’s Centre in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, a school for children and young people with disabilities, a thank you message said: “It’s been no secret that over the past few weeks, at Dorking House we haven’t always had access to the right amount of PPE.

“As a result, we have had to be really careful with the amount we are giving out to staff and we have tried to limit our supplies so our nursing team are fully protected. “However, as always, our team of incredible supporters across the community have heard our plea and have made sure we aren’t going without. So we really want to thank you all.”

Sarah Goldsmith from Blackthorns Care Home in Halstead, which received two deliveries, said: “Just to say fantastic, you are a star, shining bright for us!

The Ark Children's Hospice in Barnet, North LondonThe Ark Children's Hospice in Barnet, North London

“We are so grateful for these items. We are all working very hard, and we will come through this, and be better people for it.

“We will value our families and friends differently and never take anything for granted. Thank you so much.”

Katie Beament, from Forest Home Care, said: “I wanted to say a very big thank you for supplying me with 50 masks yesterday. I shed some tears driving home. This is incredible what you are all doing.”

The message from Jessica Mann at Mid-Essex Hospital was simply: “You guys are wonderful!”

Garden House Hospice Care, based in Letchworth Garden House Hospice Care, based in Letchworth

Claire Meyer, senior healthcare assistant at Eltham Hospice in South London, said: “We have just received a donation of PPE from a wonderful member of your team.

We just wanted to say a huge thank you. Take Care.”

Emma Bray, corporate fundraiser at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge said: “Thank you so much for your amazing generosity.

“This PPE will make a huge difference in protecting our clinical team when they are caring for our patients. We really can’t thank you enough.”

Herts and Essex Air AmbulanceHerts and Essex Air Ambulance

Armadillo Lighting is continuing to supply PPE free of charge and with free delivery.

If you are a care home, hospice or other facililty in need, Contact: David.bide@armark.com.

PPE was supplied to St Clare Hospice in HastingwoodPPE was supplied to St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood

Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden CityIsabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal following unusual crimes in Dunmow

“I wanted to say thank you, I shed some tears driving home.” - a careworker’s gratitude for gift of PPE

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Councillor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs

Most Read

Police appeal following unusual crimes in Dunmow

“I wanted to say thank you, I shed some tears driving home.” - a careworker’s gratitude for gift of PPE

The Maltings Care Home in Fakenham

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Councillor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

R4U Councillor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Aythorpe Roding’s Mid-Essex League debut success of 1990

A history of Aythorpe Roding

Carver Barracks grounds in Debden shut to public access because of dog fouling

The training fields at Carver Barracks are now closed to the public because of dog fouling and the vandalism of military vehicles.

Hundreds of thousands of trees to be planted across Essex

Great Notley residents planted 150 trees in 36 minutes earlier this year. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Inspired movies to stream this week - see genius on screen

Local Hero made in 1983 starred a young Peter Capaldi

Riverdance at Cambridge Corn Exchange cancelled in the lockdown - has been rescheduled for September next year

Riverdance
Drive 24