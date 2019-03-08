Advanced search

Tesco lodges plans to expand Dunmow superstore by nearly a quarter

PUBLISHED: 08:20 19 September 2019

A design of the extension for the Tesco superstore in Great Dunmow. Picture: HLN ARCHITECTS LTD

A design of the extension for the Tesco superstore in Great Dunmow. Picture: HLN ARCHITECTS LTD

Archant

The Tesco superstore in Dunmow could expand by nearly a quarter to meet in-store overcrowding and growth in the town's population.

Tesco has lodged an application with Uttelsford District Council (UDC) to build a single story extension to provide extra space for the sales floor and nine extra car parking spaces.

The store, in Stortford Road, is currently 4,374 square metres but Tesco wants to increase this by 1,054sqm. The extension would be comprised of a 790 square metre sales area, with the majority of this for the sale of convenience goods and a sizeable amount of comparison goods and 264 square metres for a warehouse and other back of house space.

A design and access statement, submitted to the council, lays out the reasons for the proposals.

You may also want to watch:

The document reads: "The store suffers from overcrowding and it can be very difficult to manage conditions on the sales floor so that the store functions optimally."

"The shortage of space means that the store lacks enough shelf space to stock the full range of lines the customers want."

In December 2018, the consultants spoke to the store manager, who, according to planning documents, told them: "The main customer feedback is that the width and range of goods is not big enough. This means that we lose a lot of trade to stores outside the area, including Chelmsford and Bishop's Stortford.

The design and access statement also goes on to explain: "Significant growth in the population of the area served by the store has meant that it has become increasingly busy. It is clear the current store is not large enough for its current catchment and with further residential development in and around Great Dunmow in the pipeline these issues only stand to worsen."

According to designs, the extension would be built at the back of the store.

Most Read

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Tesco lodges plans to expand Dunmow superstore by nearly a quarter

A design of the extension for the Tesco superstore in Great Dunmow. Picture: HLN ARCHITECTS LTD

Charity football tournament for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance hailed a “huge success”

Businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding area took part in a charity football tournament yesterday (September 17) for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

New donation point in Dunmow is set up as demand on foodbank increases

Co-op manager Paul Lewis with David Emberson, Uttlesford Foodbank driver, standing next to the new donation point at the back of the checkout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Tesco lodges plans to expand Dunmow superstore by nearly a quarter

A design of the extension for the Tesco superstore in Great Dunmow. Picture: HLN ARCHITECTS LTD

Charity football tournament for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance hailed a “huge success”

Businesses from Dunmow and the surrounding area took part in a charity football tournament yesterday (September 17) for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

New donation point in Dunmow is set up as demand on foodbank increases

Co-op manager Paul Lewis with David Emberson, Uttlesford Foodbank driver, standing next to the new donation point at the back of the checkout. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Increasing number of children taken into care in Essex

Essex County Council offices in Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress at Pleshey

Rachel Sweatt

Tesco lodges plans to expand Dunmow superstore by nearly a quarter

A design of the extension for the Tesco superstore in Great Dunmow. Picture: HLN ARCHITECTS LTD

Alex the boar makes unlikely muse for High Easter artist’s magnificent mural

Dan Lucken with his painting of Alex the boar, at Great Garnetts Farm, Barnston. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Delves digs deep at Nuclear Challenge

Takeley Running Group's Chris Delves at the Nuclear Challenge

REVIEW: Posh at Cambridge Arts Theatre - revolting people make a fine piece of theatre

Posh is at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24