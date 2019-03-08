Advanced search

Teenage girl, 14, airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after crash on Dunmow Road

PUBLISHED: 11:49 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 03 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Felsted this morning . Picture: Archant

A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash this morning (October 3) in Felsted.

Emergency services were called at around 7.35am with reports of a collision involving a white tipper van and a red Vauxhall Corsa on the B1256 Dunmow Road, near Exhibit House.

The Vauxhall driver, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was flewn to hospital in an air ambulance.

The van driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A section of the road has been closed while enquiries continue and drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

