Teenage boys robbed during Dunmow's carnival day

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, on September 21, to come forward. Archant

Two teenagers were robbed in Dunmow after attending the town's carnival on September 21.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident, which happened on Beaumont Hill between 10pm and 11pm, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Two teenagers had attended the town's carnival when they were approached by two men on Beaumont Hill sometime between 10pm and 11pm.

"The teenagers were threatened with violence by one of the pair if they did not hand over their wallets and phones. The men then left in a waiting car, described as a small, dark vehicle, which may have been a Ford Focus. It drove in the direction of Stansted.

"One of the pair has been described as being a teenager, between the ages of 16 and 18. He was around 5ft 10ins tall and wore a dark-coloured tracksuit."

Anyone with information about this incident should call Braintree CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/151597/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report on their website.