Come along to teddy bear picnic in Dunmow this Saturday to celebrate opening of new public space

The event will take place at Castleden Meadow, a new public space for Dunmow. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Families are invited to a teddy bear's picnic in Dunmow on Saturday.

The free event is celebrating the official opening of a Castleden Meadow, a new open space for the town, and will run from 2-5pm.

After the official opening, led by Dunmow mayor Councillor Emma Marcus, there will be a treasure hunt for young people, a scavenger hunt for all guests, a teddy bear throwing competition and a teddy bear show, where some lucky owners will leave with prizes.

Cllr Marcus said: "I am so looking forward to the formal opening of Castleden Meadow. Don't forget to bring along all of your teddy bears, your picnic and your sun cream."

Visitors to the town can access Castleden Meadow via Newton Hall Chase and guests can park on Parsonage Downs. Directions to the event will be displayed on the day.

The day will raise money for the charities Kids Inspire and Diabetes UK.