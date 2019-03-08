Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Come along to teddy bear picnic in Dunmow this Saturday to celebrate opening of new public space

PUBLISHED: 10:11 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 03 July 2019

The event will take place at Castleden Meadow, a new public space for Dunmow. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW TOWN COUNCIL

The event will take place at Castleden Meadow, a new public space for Dunmow. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

Families are invited to a teddy bear's picnic in Dunmow on Saturday.

The free event is celebrating the official opening of a Castleden Meadow, a new open space for the town, and will run from 2-5pm.

You may also want to watch:

After the official opening, led by Dunmow mayor Councillor Emma Marcus, there will be a treasure hunt for young people, a scavenger hunt for all guests, a teddy bear throwing competition and a teddy bear show, where some lucky owners will leave with prizes.

Cllr Marcus said: "I am so looking forward to the formal opening of Castleden Meadow. Don't forget to bring along all of your teddy bears, your picnic and your sun cream."

Visitors to the town can access Castleden Meadow via Newton Hall Chase and guests can park on Parsonage Downs. Directions to the event will be displayed on the day.

The day will raise money for the charities Kids Inspire and Diabetes UK.

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Most Read

Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow traders and residents line High Street to pay last respects to May & Brett manager

More than 150 people lined High Street in Dunmow to pay their respects to Nigel May. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Come along to teddy bear picnic in Dunmow this Saturday to celebrate opening of new public space

The event will take place at Castleden Meadow, a new public space for Dunmow. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW TOWN COUNCIL

Harlow man charged with causing M11 collision which left Dunmow grandfather dead

Steve Lord died following a crash on the M11 in January. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.
Drive 24