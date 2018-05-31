Advanced search

Essex teachers volunteer to help the NHS in the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:58 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 14 April 2020

Teachers are offering their time to support the NHS as it battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kayleigh Trainor and Paul Conlon, who teach at Forest Hall School, in Stansted, are among the hundreds of thousands of people putting themselves on the medical frontline.

Miss Trainor, who is assistant head, said: “I felt I wanted to give something back to the NHS. At the age of 27, I had a mini stroke and had to go to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

“The treatment I got there was amazing from the NHS staff. They do such a good job under extreme daily pressures. Having friends who are accident and emergency nurses and midwives also gives me an insight into how tough their day can be.

“So volunteering during a pandemic is my way of saying thank you. It’s the least I can do.”

She added: “I have volunteered to carry out a range of roles, from delivering medicines from pharmacies or making regular phone calls to check on people isolating at home.

“I am not a person identified in the high-risk category, so the least I can do is try to support those who are.”

Mr Conlon, who is head of Year 11 at the school, said: “I’ve signed up to the NHS volunteering website to support those who will most need it over the coming weeks and months. The volunteers will try to help both patients and NHS staff alike.

“I’ve registered as a verified responder or volunteer, but I not yet been assigned a role. However, I’d like to think I can make a difference, albeit a small one, to helping people through these tough times. I’m lucky enough to have a car, a bike and am reasonably healthy, so I could end up delivering medicines, checking in on families or old people.

“Whatever role I am assigned, I will gladly do my bit to help those in need.”

The NHS had a target of recruiting 250,000 volunteers. The estimated number of those members of the public who stepped forward is now 650,000 who will all be checked for suitability before they are given tasks,

