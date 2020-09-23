Video

Girl who used to be bullied wins singing competition after 700 votes

Taya Gardiner recording her cover of 'Boyfriend' by Mable at DM Unsigned. Photo: Supplied by Kelly Gardiner. Supplied by Kelly Gardiner

A 14-year-old girl from Great Dunmow who used to be bullied at school has won an international singing competition, after more than 700 people from all over the world voted for her.

The prize gave Taya Gardiner the chance to record a professional Youtube cover of ‘Boyfriend’ by Mabel in a London-based recording studio. Now, she will be going back into the studio because she has been invited to record some original music.

The competition was run by artist development company DM Unsigned on Instagram, and Taya’s video performance beat 20 others in the junior category.

Taya sang ‘Warwick Avenue’ by Duffy.

Her mum, Kelly Gardiner, said: “This song suits her voice. She’s got a certain voice style, and wants to be a particular kind of artist. She likes Jessie J and Amy Winehouse.

“She was over the moon. She was ecstatic because she didn’t think she was going to win, so halfway through the day, when the votes were going on, she turned her phone off because she couldn’t watch anymore.

“We had so many people going behind her and congratulating her.”

Taya is currently being home schooled whilst attending theatre school ROM Theatre Arts.

Her mum said Taya used to go to a school in Dunmow, but she was bullied by other children so Kelly decided to take her out.

“It’s working out really well,” Kelly said.

She added: “She’s just gone into year 10 but she’s going to complete all her GCSEs this year so in Year 11 she will be free to do what she wants to. She will probably pursue her singing more.”

Darren Martyn, managing director at DM Unsigned, said: “I think Taya was fresh and current. I saw a lot of potential in her as an artist because she has an unique style already so I am looking forward to working with her on original material. She has a very strong voice and it’s distinctive, and she is quite young which is rare.

“Instagram is a worldwide thing so there were entries from other countries too, such as Ireland. There were two of them really battling for the top but Taya won.

“We remade the cover for her in a cool way and that will be realeased this week online on our and her social media channels.”

Taya is on Instagram as @tayamorgan_