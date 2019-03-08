Talk in Dunmow to shine spotlight on sixties fashion designer Mary Quant

Fashion designer Mary Quant, here heading for Amsterdam to judge a mini skirt competition, will be the subject of a talk held in Dunmow on September 20. Picture: PA Archant

A talk held in Dunmow about fashion designer Mary Quant, who popularised clothing which came to define the swinging sixties, will be hosted by an advisor from the V&A museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heather Tilbury Phillips, also former marketing director at Mary Quant Ltd will share her recollections of the designer, now 89, and present a taster of the V&A's exhibition showcasing Quant's work.

You may also want to watch:

The event, called 'Behind the Scenes at the Exhibition' will take place on September 20 at 7.30pm in Our Lady and St Anne Line church hall, Mill Lane, and has been organised by the Dunmow branch of the Catholic Women's League.

The V&A describes Quant as "the most iconic fashion designer of the 1960s", known for looks such as the super-high hemline.

To buy a ticket, priced at £10 and including a light supper, ring Veronica Cross on 01371 873768. Ticket proceeds go to the RNLI and Herts and Essex Air Ambulance.