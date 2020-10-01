Advanced search

Singing postie cheered up Takeley with an outdoor concert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2020

Hollie Bedford who performed at Takeley Park. Picture: Hollie Bedford

Hollie Bedford who performed at Takeley Park. Picture: Hollie Bedford

Brian Hockley

A singing postie brought songs to Takeley Park Mobile Homes with an outdoor concert.

Hollie Bedford performed a range of songs, with backingtrack music by Adele, Queen, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

Hollie from Great Hallingbury is known in the villages as `The Singing Postie` as she sings on her post round. Her work takes her to different villages as she does not have a set round yet.

You may also want to watch:

She said it was her first live performance on her own and the collection raised £145.

“I’m putting it towards my own PA system so I can do things for myself and get to know the equipment. That should make this a bit easier,” she said.

“I just love music, I listen to music all day as soon as I am out of the depot, delivering, I listen to music.

“I can’t help singing along to most songs. I just do it because I love it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Singing postie cheered up Takeley with an outdoor concert

Hollie Bedford who performed at Takeley Park. Picture: Hollie Bedford

Essex Police make arrests in suspected courier fraud cases

Essex Police logo

Dunmow woman joins group calling for a public inquiry into mental health care deaths

The late Kevin Peters of Great Dunmow. Picture: Mike Perry

Olly Murs announces Newmarket Racecourses concert

The Jockey Club Live present Olly Murs at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 30, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.

Dunmow Big Draw on the horizon, with outdoor activities for all

Councillor Patrick Lavelle.