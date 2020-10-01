Singing postie cheered up Takeley with an outdoor concert
PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2020
Brian Hockley
A singing postie brought songs to Takeley Park Mobile Homes with an outdoor concert.
Hollie Bedford performed a range of songs, with backingtrack music by Adele, Queen, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.
Hollie from Great Hallingbury is known in the villages as `The Singing Postie` as she sings on her post round. Her work takes her to different villages as she does not have a set round yet.
She said it was her first live performance on her own and the collection raised £145.
“I’m putting it towards my own PA system so I can do things for myself and get to know the equipment. That should make this a bit easier,” she said.
“I just love music, I listen to music all day as soon as I am out of the depot, delivering, I listen to music.
“I can’t help singing along to most songs. I just do it because I love it.”
