New Rotary satellite group planned for Takeley

The community litter pick in Takeley. Picture: The Rotary Club of Dunmow Rotary Club of Dunmow

The Rotary Club of Dunmow are planning to form a new satellite group for Takeley and have some keen volunteers, but meeting up has been difficult during lockdown.

To raise awareness, on Saturday morning a group of socially distanced Rotarians from Takeley and Dunmow joined forces for a community litter pick-up.

They collected a dozen bags of litter, discarded objects and bottles from Priors Green to Four Ashes.

If you are interested in joining the group, which raises money to provide help local and international projects, email Simon Thomas on simon@simonthomas.org