District councillor resigns from R4U
- Credit: Uttlesford District Council
A district councillor has resigned from Residents for Uttlesford to become an Independent.
R4U, which controls Uttlesford District Council, confirmed Takeley councillor Vere Isham has left the party "on good terms".
Cllr Petrina Lees, Uttlesford District Council's deputy leader, said: "We can confirm Cllr Isham is no longer a member of R4U.
"We’d like to thank him for his hard work for residents while at R4U and we wish him well.
"Our district council administration and his two fellow Takeley ward councillors look forward to working jointly and positively with him on council matters and for Takeley residents."
This is the second loss for R4U within a fortnight.
R4U won The Sampfords in 2019 but lost the seat two weeks ago to the Conservative Party's George Smith in a May 6 by-election.
Cllr Isham is one of three Takeley councillors elected on the R4U slate in 2019.
He has been contacted for comment.