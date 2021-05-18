News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
District councillor resigns from R4U

Will Durrant

Published: 1:37 PM May 18, 2021   
A man smiles

Councillor Vere Isham - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

A district councillor has resigned from Residents for Uttlesford to become an Independent.

R4U, which controls Uttlesford District Council, confirmed Takeley councillor Vere Isham has left the party "on good terms".

Cllr Petrina Lees, Uttlesford District Council's deputy leader, said: "We can confirm Cllr Isham is no longer a member of R4U.

"We’d like to thank him for his hard work for residents while at R4U and we wish him well.

"Our district council administration and his two fellow Takeley ward councillors look forward to working jointly and positively with him on council matters and for Takeley residents."

Three people in a line: Geoff Bagnall, Maggie Sutton and Vere Isham

Takeley's Residents for Uttlesford councillors after winning the Local Elections 2019. Left to right: Geoff Bagnall, Maggie Sutton and Vere Isham. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

This is the second loss for R4U within a fortnight.

R4U won The Sampfords in 2019 but lost the seat two weeks ago to the Conservative Party's George Smith in a May 6 by-election.

Cllr Isham is one of three Takeley councillors elected on the R4U slate in 2019.

He has been contacted for comment.

