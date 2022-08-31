Thousands raised for hospice at charity golf day

A property development company in Takeley raised £150,000 in aid of St Clare Hospice with a charity golf day.

Weston Homes PLC held their annual golf day on Thursday, August 18, which was sponsored and attended by 44 individual teams from other local companies.

Guests and golfers enjoyed breakfast before hitting the greens at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, followed by an evening of fine-dining and entertainment.

The event finished with a charity auction, with prizes including golf breaks, Newmarket tickets, signed sports memorabilia and more.

Rosie Knowles, the hospice's director of income generation and marketing, said: “Every year, we are completely humbled by the staggering sum of money that is raised at the Weston Homes’ Golf Day

"£150,000 is a truly significant sum of money and is enough to fund more than 230 days’ worth of care for a patient on the specialist Inpatient Unit at St Clare."