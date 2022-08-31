News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Thousands raised for hospice at charity golf day

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:03 PM August 31, 2022
Weston Homes raised £150,000 for St Clare Hospice with a charity golf day

Weston Homes raised £150,000 for St Clare Hospice with a charity golf day - Credit: St Clare Hospice

A property development company in Takeley raised £150,000 in aid of St Clare Hospice with a charity golf day.

Weston Homes PLC held their annual golf day on Thursday, August 18, which was sponsored and attended by 44 individual teams from other local companies.

Guests and golfers enjoyed breakfast before hitting the greens at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, followed by an evening of fine-dining and entertainment.

The event finished with a charity auction, with prizes including golf breaks, Newmarket tickets, signed sports memorabilia and more.

Rosie Knowles, the hospice's director of income generation and marketing, said: “Every year, we are completely humbled by the staggering sum of money that is raised at the Weston Homes’ Golf Day

"£150,000 is a truly significant sum of money and is enough to fund more than 230 days’ worth of care for a patient on the specialist Inpatient Unit at St Clare."

Dunmow News

Don't Miss

COM---Exam

Essex GCSE results 2022: Pupils celebrate achievements

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police in Essex received an abusive call after they closed the A120 at Great Dunmow to deal with a crash (File picture)

Essex Police

Irate driver berates police over the phone during A120 Dunmow road closure

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Dunmow Players are now Dunmow Theatre Company.

Theatre

Award-winning Dunmow Players rebrand as Dunmow Theatre Company

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport receives planning permission for solar farm

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon