Ancient Egypt brought to life for students at The Christian School, Takeley
PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 September 2020
The Christian School, Takeley
Infant and junior students at the Christian School in Takeley have been having fun while continuing to learn about Ancient Egypt.
They have been using buckets to learn drumming rhythms and made trumpets based on those found in the tomb of Tutankhamun, discovered in the Valley of the Kings by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922.
“Toot toot tooting” with no more force that the spoken word, they formed a ‘trumpet’ fanfare for the visiting Pharaoh.
Out of shot in this picture, the classroom doors and windows were wide open to ensure airflow!
While the school has small education bubbles, the teachers have still been studying government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure lesson plans continue to make learning fun while being safe.
Any student in isolation can join their daily classes by logging in online.
