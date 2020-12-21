Published: 11:48 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 12:20 PM December 21, 2020

Essex surgeon Jehangir Mahaluxmivala was named Trainer of the Year 2020 by the Royal London Rotation for Trauma and Orthopaedics - Credit: The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

A consultant orthopaedic surgeon at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) has received a prestigious award in recognition of his teaching work.

Jehangir Mahaluxmivala was named Trainer of the Year 2020 by the Royal London Rotation for Trauma and Orthopaedics for a second time in recognition of his dedication to maintaining standards during the pandemic.

Mr Mahaluxmivala said: “I am delighted to have received this award – it is a real privilege to be recognised in this way.

“I am committed to supporting the professional development of surgeons and it is an honour to be acknowledged for that.

"However, this cannot be achieved without the drive and enthusiasm for training by all my orthopaedic consultant colleagues.

"The fantastic support by the surgical teams in theatre, outpatients and wards, along with the ethos of the hospital to drive forward high calibre training means I am privileged to be part of PAHT.”

