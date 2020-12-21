News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Surgeon receives award in recognition of teaching work

person

Roger Brown

Published: 11:48 AM December 21, 2020    Updated: 12:20 PM December 21, 2020
Essex surgeon wins training award

Essex surgeon Jehangir Mahaluxmivala was named Trainer of the Year 2020 by the Royal London Rotation for Trauma and Orthopaedics - Credit: The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

A consultant orthopaedic surgeon at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) has received a prestigious award in recognition of his teaching work.

Jehangir Mahaluxmivala was named Trainer of the Year 2020 by the Royal London Rotation for Trauma and Orthopaedics for a second time in recognition of his dedication to maintaining standards during the pandemic.

Mr Mahaluxmivala said: “I am delighted to have received this award – it is a real privilege to be recognised in this way.

“I am committed to supporting the professional development of surgeons and it is an honour to be acknowledged for that.

"However, this cannot be achieved without the drive and enthusiasm for training by all my orthopaedic consultant colleagues.

"The fantastic support by the surgical teams in theatre, outpatients and wards, along with the ethos of the hospital to drive forward high calibre training means I am privileged to be part of PAHT.”
 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pride at Felsted as trio of future netball stars land superleague...

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Christmas

Have you seen Santa's sleigh?

Louise Dunderdale

Logo Icon

Essex

Shop Local campaign: The Beauty Manor has Christmas treats

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus