People in Essex with mental health issues to receive extra employment help

Help for people with mental health issues to find and keep jobs

A new service has launched across Essex to help people with poor mental health find and keep jobs.

Specialists will help people set their career goals, write CVs, prepare for interviews and build the confidence to enter the workplace.

Staff will work alongside those in need, employers, health care staff and voluntary and community organisations to ensure support is put in place as quickly as possible.

The service is open to anyone experiencing mental health difficulties and members of the public can self-refer.

The Employment Retention Service is new for Essex, enabling people in employment but experiencing mental health difficulties to find support so they can keep working.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) and Employ-Ability have launched the Employment Retention Service with with Essex County Council. It will run alongside the partnership’s established Employment Service that helps people receiving mental health support secure employment.

Sally Morris, Chief Executive at EPUT, said: “EPUT and Employ-Ability have been working in partnership to successfully deliver employment services in Essex for more than a decade.

“The service was one of the first to be recognised as a National Centre of Excellence by the Centre for Mental Health and has helped many people with mental health needs find meaningful employment.

“The new Employment Retention Service has evolved from this success and will help those in work but experiencing mental health difficulties get the support they need quickly to help them maintain employment.

Steve Webb, Chair of Trustees, Employ-Ability said “This is a fantastic new and exciting service to provide further employment support for many people needing quick and appropriate responses to their particular issues.

“This partnership between EPUT and Employ-Ability, of long standing, will continue to develop on the amazing work already done to ensure this service maintains great relationships and much needed support, for those who are most vulnerable, with, perhaps, unique issues and challenges, especially at this difficult time.”

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health said: “I’m delighted that we will be doing more to help our Essex residents secure and retain employment.”