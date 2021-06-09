Debut Dunmow festival set for sellout success

Published: 1:09 PM June 9, 2021

A fledgling music festival in Dunmow has nearly sold out.

Summer Solstice Sundown will make its debut on the Great Dunmow Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 19.

With little more than a week left until the stage is set, fewer than 10 out of 86 Covid-safe 'pods' are left to book.

Town councillor Emma Marcus is one of the event's organisers.

Cllr Marcus said: "I'm so grateful to be doing something completely different that we haven't been able to do for so long!

"We would really like Summer Solstice Sundown to be fully booked.

"All the proceeds go towards the mayor's charities."

The festival is in aid of the mayor's charities - Credit: GDTC

Dunmow's mayor, Cllr Patrick Lavelle, has chosen the Buffy Playbus, The Rowena Davey Centre - a meeting place for people aged 55 or over - and Uttlesford Community Travel as his charities.

Cllr Marcus said a smaller event this year could lead to bigger plans in the future.

Full festival details are on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3zggdXR