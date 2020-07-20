Advanced search

Essex energy switch scheme saved money, and avoided carbon emissions equal to removing over 1,000 cars from the road

PUBLISHED: 19:40 20 July 2020

Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh. Picture: Essex County Council

Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh. Picture: Essex County Council

Essex County Council press team

A collective energy switching campaign to help Essex residents reduce their gas and electricity bills has helped 1,644 households and saved them an average of £258.

The Essex Energy Switch was delivered for the seventh time by Essex County Council between December 2019 and March 2020.

This year the winning electricity tariffs provided 100 per cent renewable electricity.

You may also want to watch:

It is estimated that the total avoided carbon emissions from this scheme is equal to removing 1,059 cars from the road.

Following this development, the Essex Energy Switch now requires all bidding companies to provide 100 per cent renewable electricity for future initiatives.

Cllr Simon Walsh, Essex County Council cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change Action, said: “The amount of savings made by Essex residents using the Essex Energy Switch speak for themselves - with more than £3.7million saved overall since the scheme launched in 2014.

“I’m pleased to see it has been a success this year and Essex County Council will be running the initiative again in October and December this year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Tributes paid following death of Rodney Bass OBE, former Essex County Councillor and Essex Freemasons Provincial Grand Master

Rodney Bass receiving his OBE, with wife Margaret. Picture: Essex Freemasons

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Barnston man’s Covid Cut raises cash for Havens Hospices

Rod Brett from Barnston before his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Tributes paid following death of Rodney Bass OBE, former Essex County Councillor and Essex Freemasons Provincial Grand Master

Rodney Bass receiving his OBE, with wife Margaret. Picture: Essex Freemasons

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

New retirement village coming to Bocking

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Barnston man’s Covid Cut raises cash for Havens Hospices

Rod Brett from Barnston before his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Essex energy switch scheme saved money, and avoided carbon emissions equal to removing over 1,000 cars from the road

Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh. Picture: Essex County Council

Barnston man’s Covid Cut raises cash for Havens Hospices

Rod Brett from Barnston before his haircut. Picture: Havens Hospices

Grassroots football free to return to competition from September says FA and government

There will be relief and delight at the news grassroots football can return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty