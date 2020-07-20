Essex energy switch scheme saved money, and avoided carbon emissions equal to removing over 1,000 cars from the road

A collective energy switching campaign to help Essex residents reduce their gas and electricity bills has helped 1,644 households and saved them an average of £258.

The Essex Energy Switch was delivered for the seventh time by Essex County Council between December 2019 and March 2020.

This year the winning electricity tariffs provided 100 per cent renewable electricity.

It is estimated that the total avoided carbon emissions from this scheme is equal to removing 1,059 cars from the road.

Following this development, the Essex Energy Switch now requires all bidding companies to provide 100 per cent renewable electricity for future initiatives.

Cllr Simon Walsh, Essex County Council cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change Action, said: “The amount of savings made by Essex residents using the Essex Energy Switch speak for themselves - with more than £3.7million saved overall since the scheme launched in 2014.

“I’m pleased to see it has been a success this year and Essex County Council will be running the initiative again in October and December this year.”