Success for Great Dunmow Primary School in tag rugby tournament

PUBLISHED: 08:43 26 April 2019

Great Dunmow Primary pupils celebrating their win. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Great Dunmow Primary pupils celebrating their win. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Pupils from Great Dunmow Primary School made it to a county final after success in a tag rugby tournament.

The Year 3 and 4 pupils competed against 16 other schools in the region during the level two tournament, held at Carver Barracks near Saffron Walden.

The team secured three victories in the opening games which saw them progress into the top eight stage. The 10-strong squad shone by winning six and drawing one of their seven games in the top eight stage to finish as champions.

Coach Karl Pearce said: “The children's speed when carrying the ball was a real strength in the journey to success. They were simply phenomenal in all aspects of the game, representing the school with pride, passion and fair play.”

This result means that the school qualifies for the county final due to be held before the end of the school year

