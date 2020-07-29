Dance place joy for Felsted student

Sarah Blanc of Felsted School has secured a place to study professional dance at Italia Conti. Picture: Felsted School Tom Soper

Felsted School student Sarah Blanc, 18, has gained a place to study professional dance at London’s Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, starting in September.

Sarah has been dancing since the age of four and recently qualified for the contemporary dance Nationals which were due to take place in May. During lockdown her dance group raised over £8,000 for the NHS by completing a 12 hour danceathon.

Sarah balanced her dancing commitment with schoolwork and gained 36 points in the International Baccalaureate Diploma, equivalent to at least three As at A level, studying Psychology, Economics, Biology, English, French and Maths.

Sarah also took part in a number of other co-curricular commitments, worked towards her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award and represented Felsted on the hockey field.

Italia Conti’s dance programme works with global names in choreography.

Every year the Academy produces talent across all areas of the arts industry from music, theatre, television and entertainment.