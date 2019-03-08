Gallery

Police hoping to reunite stolen items with rightful owners

Items recovered by Essex Police which they believe may have been stolen from Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Do you recognise any of these items?

Items recovered by Essex Police which they believe may have been stolen from Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

They were found during a search of a property in the Dunmow area on Tuesday, May 21, and are believed to have been stolen.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call Essex Police on 101.

