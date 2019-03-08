Sign up to take part in village soapbox extravaganza

The three-man soap box Pitch Perfect with members of the cricket club Saffron Photo 2017

There is still time to sign up for the Great Easton Soapbox Race, which organisers say will be a great day out for the whole family.

During the event, now in its fourth year and held on August 31, there will be up to 40 carts barrelling down Great Easton Hill, with refreshments, craft stalls and side-shows for spectators.

If you feel brave enough to take on the challenge, there are still some places left in the adult and junior runs. The junior run is for eight to 16-year-olds.

The day will raise money for Centre Algarve, a holiday centre for people with special needs and their families and carers.

The race is free to watch with a charge for parking.

At last year's event, some 2,000 people enjoyed the day with the funds raised split between the Royal British Legion and the village's community association.