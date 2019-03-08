Step up to held Dunmow Carnival procession run smoothly

There was plenty to marvel at during last year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

Ahead of this year' Dunmow Carnival on September 21, the organising committee are asking for people help with the procession on the day.

The committee urgently need extra support with closing road junction on the procession route btween 12.45pm-2.15pm while the parade passes each point.

Visitors to this year's event can enjoy a traditional procession, show-ground events, a variety of stalls, delicious food and drink, an evening concert and fireworks.

The carnival, which was launched in 1961, takes place once again on the Great Dunmow Recreation Ground.

Daytime performers and acts include a steel band, a majorettes troupe, dancers and a karate club. Spectators can also enjoy a strongman competition and learn how to juggle with circus acts Rhythm and Balls. An evening concert will feature a George Ezra tribute act amongst other performers.

Entry to the carnival is free and each year the carnival committee carries out a collection on the day to raise money for local causes and charities.

This year the committee has chosen to support Uttlesford Community Travel, Dementia Adventure and Action for Family Carers.

Please phone 01371 873673 if you can spare a little time to help with road closures during the procession.