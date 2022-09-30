Stebbing woman to run London Marathon for air ambulance

Sarah Dawood is running the London Marathon to raise money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance - Credit: Captain Lee Burling

A woman from Stebbing is running the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Mum-of-two Sarah Dawood, 44, will take part in the marathon on Sunday and aims to raise £5,000.

She said she wanted to take on the marathon as a personal goal, because she is not naturally sporty, as well as to support an important charity.

By the time Sarah gets to the start line, she will have run more than 240 miles in preparation for tackling the 26.2 miles in the marathon.

Explaining why she chose the air ambulance, Sarah said: "I still cannot quite believe that such an important and vital life saving emergency service is predominantly reliant on charitable contributions unlike other government funded emergency services but it is."

To donate and help Sarah reach her target go to https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/sarah-dawood-f35d1