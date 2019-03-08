Advanced search

Stebbing tractor run raises thousands for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 08:56 15 May 2019

The sixth Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Organisers of the annual Stebbing vintage and classic tractor road run had their best year yet, with more than 60 farmers and tractor enthusiasts taking part.

The event, which saw 62 tractor drivers meander through Stebbing and Finchingfield on a 25-mile route, raised money for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Organiser, Mac Beanland says the event had beat the total raised last year, some £7,500.

Mr Beanland, who co-ordinated the event with Dick Hughes and David Hunt, said: "We think Essex and Herts Air Ambulance is an excellent charity for rural people to support because these day its such a job for ambulances to get to us. The air ambulance is a great thing."

Many villagers emerged from their houses to support the parade.

Mr Beanland added: "We tried to drive as much as we could on byways and private land, with the owner's permission, because we only travel at 12 miles per hour."

