Advanced search

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 November 2020

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

Supplied by Tom Le Masurier

Children at Stebbing Primary School created crosses for Remembrance and organised their own race, raising hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion.

The crosses were displayed in the village to show the children’s respect for current and past servicemen and women.

Tom Le Masurier, assistant headteacher at Stebbing Primary School, said the children worked really hard over the past two weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Because of coronavirus, this month’s Stebbing 10 countryside race, which typically starts at the church and finishes at the school, was cancelled.

But the children were determined to mark the occasion.

Mr Le Masurier said: “In the absence of the Stebbing 10, the children have been taking part in their own Stebbing 10 run, completing a mile a day for 10 days to raise money for The Royal British Legion. They met our target of £500.

“The children will conclude their 10 days on Wednesday, November 11. They will all socially-distance and join forces on the field at 11am, to listen out for the cannons that can be heard faintly.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion

Stebbing Primary School children created Remembrance Day crosses and fundraised hundreds for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Supplied by Tom Le Masurier.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

World champion pays Dunmow TaeKwon-Do a visit prior to restrictions

Dunmow TaeKwon-Do were visited by current taekwondo ladies' featherweight sparring world champion Christine Abbott prior to the latest government restrictions.

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

Shop Local: Chloe’s boutique offers services and products throughout lockdown

Joanne Jones, owner of Chloe’s of Great Dunmow, Photo: Supplied by Joanne Jones.