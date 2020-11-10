Children create Remembrance crosses and fundraise for Royal British Legion
PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 November 2020
Supplied by Tom Le Masurier
Children at Stebbing Primary School created crosses for Remembrance and organised their own race, raising hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion.
The crosses were displayed in the village to show the children’s respect for current and past servicemen and women.
Tom Le Masurier, assistant headteacher at Stebbing Primary School, said the children worked really hard over the past two weeks.
Because of coronavirus, this month’s Stebbing 10 countryside race, which typically starts at the church and finishes at the school, was cancelled.
But the children were determined to mark the occasion.
Mr Le Masurier said: “In the absence of the Stebbing 10, the children have been taking part in their own Stebbing 10 run, completing a mile a day for 10 days to raise money for The Royal British Legion. They met our target of £500.
“The children will conclude their 10 days on Wednesday, November 11. They will all socially-distance and join forces on the field at 11am, to listen out for the cannons that can be heard faintly.”
