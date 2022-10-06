Stebbing marathon runner raises thousands for air ambulance

Sarah Dawood from Stebbing completed the London Marathon to raise money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance - Credit: Supplied

A mum-of-two from Stebbing raised more than £2,500 for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance by running the London Marathon.

Sarah Dawood, 44, took on the marathon as a personal goal as she is not naturally sporty, completing it in six hours and one minute.

She chose to raise money for the air ambulance, explaining: "I still cannot quite believe that such an important and vital life saving emergency service is predominantly reliant on charitable contributions unlike other government funded emergency services but it is."

Sarah, who has two children, age 22 and two, as well as four cats, three horses and a pony, prepared for tackling the 26.2 mile marathon by running a total of more than 240 miles.

Sarah is still accepting donations to help her reach her £5,000 target. To donate go to https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/sarah-dawood-f35d.