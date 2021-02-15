Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2021

Freddie Munson running in the snow in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Nikki Munson

Stebbing and Flitch Green residents have been taking action in memory of Captain Sir Thomas Moore.

One school child has raised more than £1,000, others have been colouring in pictures for a window display and are planning a memorial bench.

Freddie Munson, nine, ran 100 laps in a week around Stebbing Playing Fields and has raised £1,150 for the NHS.

Freddie, who is in year five at Stebbing Primary School, did so as part of a challenge set up by assistant headteacher Tom Le Masurier.

Freddie Munson running in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Nikki Munson

His mother, Nikki Munson, said: “Last week his teacher asked the children if they could do 100 of something. Freddie decided much to my dismay that he was going to do 100 laps.

“We were just going to talk to family and aim for £100, but last night we noticed he got to £1,150 so far.”

Nikki thought Freddie would have to skip his challenge because of the snow.

“But he just did it,” she said, having watched him in the cold.

Freddie Munson ran in the snow in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Nikki Munson

Freddie’s little brothers and his dogs sometimes run with him. His teacher also came and ran a few laps with him, socially distanced.

Assistant headteacher Mr Le Masurier said: “As a school, we are really proud he’s decided to raise money and raised such a good amount.

“We are really proud of his effort and dedication to keep going every day.”

Paula Austin and her daughters, who stood on their Flitch Green doorstep and clapped with their neighbours in Captain Tom's honour, decorated their front window with daffodils picked by Katy, six. Katy also coloured in a picture, created by her sister Amy.

Amy Austin, who is studying Art as part of her A-Levels, made this picture which her 6-year-old sister Katy coloured in - Credit: Amy Austin

Paula, who is trying to gather support for a Flitch Green memorial bench, said: “Katy remembers watching Captain Moore, and she was really sad when she found out that he passed away.

“He is the same age as my children’s great granddad, and she was impressed with what Captain Moore has done for the NHS at his age.”

She added: “I usually hang some angels in the Christmas tree in the memory of my dad, my daughter has grown seeing these, so she wanted to put them in the window.”

Paula Austin decorated her front window with a picture her daughters made, daffodils and an angel, in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Paula Austin



