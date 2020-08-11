Culvert is replaced in Stebbing’s High Street, allowing road to reopen

Bridge reconstruction works at Church Farm Culvert, Stebbing have been completed. Picture: Essex County Council Essex County Council

Work to replace the culvert in Stebbing’s High Street has been completed.

The culvert in Stebbing’s High Street has been replaced, allowing the road to reopen.

The bridge replacement and reconstruction works for Church Farm Culvert involved removing the existing structure and constructing a new precast reinforced concrete box unit.

Essex Highways said there was a delay to the work being finished on time because they had unexpected issues with utility diversions and clearing vegetation.

However, works were able to continue during the coronavirus outbreak with social distancing measures put in place for the safety of the workforce and general public.

Essex Highways said they would like to thank local residents for their patience and co-operating during the works.

Stebbing Parish Council organised an opening ceremony for residents who were eager to walk across the new structure.

