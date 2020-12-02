Advanced search

Community rallies with Christmas gifts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2020

Katie with the Tesco Great Notley Giving Tree. Picture: KATIE CLAYDEN

Katie Clayden

A kind-hearted woman is thrilled to have received community support to ensure that those less fortunate have a present for Christmas.

Katie Clayden from Stebbing has delivered gifts to 13 people in the community and generous supporters were still offering donations to help, having read about her plans by reading about them online.

She approached the women’s refuge centre in Essex and asked if they would like some donations. They said yes. Another refuge centre has also been in touch.

The Christmas tree outside Tesco Great Notley is also helping - it’s a giving tree and has tags on it with children’s ages for gifts for one of the other refuges that Katie is collecting donations for.

“The general public take a tag from the tree and bring a present back for that aged child,” Katie said.

Her employer in Bishop’s Stortford has donated substantial money so gifts can be purchased.

The Rose Garden florist in Dunmow donated cellophane so that packs of treats such as smellies and socks can be made up into care packages for mums in the refuges, The Curiosity Shop has donated gifts, and Great Dunmow Fencing Supplies has donated the money they raised from a Christmas jumper day.

She’s already had a message back from one of the refuges. It reads: “Your donations mean we can provide our amazing families with the opportunity to have a lovely Christmas. Thank you so much and please know your donations will be put towards making a child smile this Christmas.”

Katie said she wants to thank everyone who has helped her.

“It really is fantastic, it’s a nice end to the year.”

If you’d like to help, contact Katie via Facebook or email katieclayden@icloud.com

