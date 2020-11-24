Burglar smashes window before entering Great Dunmow house

Published: 5:31 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:26 PM December 14, 2020

A burglar smashed the side window of a house in Great Dunmow to get in, upended contents and stole several items.

The incident took place on Station Road Monday, November 16 at 9.50am.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/187310/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.