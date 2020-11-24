Burglar smashes window before entering Great Dunmow house

Archant

A burglar smashed the side window of a house in Great Dunmow to get in, upended contents and stole several items.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place on Station Road Monday, November 16 at 9.50am.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses.

Call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/187310/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.