First Covid-19 vaccinations are given

Jayne Buckingham loads a Covid vaccination syringe in Stansted. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

Stansted Surgery started Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

The surgery is the lead in the Primary Care Network and is working alongside Elsenham, John Tasker House, Angel Lane and Eden Surgeries in South Uttlesford.

The vaccination programme is using Stansted Surgery premises for the vaccinations.

Dorothy De’ath, 89, from Takeley was the first to arrive for her vaccination.

She said: “I am really pleased to know something is being done about this now. It’s my birthday just a few days after the second vaccination in January so it’s an early birthday present!”

Ray Wright, 80, of Hatfield Broad Oak said: “I can’t believe how quickly this was done as I turned 80 last Wednesday so I thought I would have to wait. I couldn’t wait to come in for the vaccination.”

John Monk, 83 and wife Shirley from Takeley, both had their vaccinations together.

John said: “The vaccination itself was very quick and painless. My experience has been 100 percent positive. I have so much admiration for the NHS here. We have had nothing but kindness and consideration.”

Everyone who is vaccinated will need a booster jab after 21 days.

The vaccine is initially being offered to people aged over 80. GP practices are working through their patient lists and will contact people when it is their turn to be vaccinated.

Dr Jane Halpin, the chief executive of the three GP-led Clinical Commissioning Groups said: “The amount of work that has gone into preparing for the biggest ever vaccination programme in the history of the NHS cannot be overestimated.

“The work undertaken by Primary Care – our GP practice staff - has been simply remarkable.

“In addition, our district and county council colleagues, the police and the wider family of NHS organisations have been involved in supporting a number of the community vaccination sites, helping to bring the vaccine into local communities in a safe and secure way.

“I would like to thank everyone who is continuing to play their part in helping to protect our communities from the virus.”

GP-led local vaccination centres have begun in west Essex and Hertfordshire, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Residents are asked to wait to be contacted and to attend their booked appointments.

The vaccine has been tested on thousands of people and assessed as safe by experts. You can find out more about the vaccine and how it works by reading the information from Public Health England which is available on this website: https://westessexccg.nhs.uk/your-health/coronavirus-covid-19

