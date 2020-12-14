Stansted school teaches anti-bullying lessons
Teachers at Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted have held a series of anti-bullying sessions for pupils. Studying from home, year one pupils watched a video of how TV show characters Topsy and Tim helped their friend when he was bullied and discussed with parents anti-bullying strategies taught at the school.
Year two children focused on how to be a good friend while Year 3 pupils designed odd socks to represent how everyone is unique.
Year four students had thought-provoking discussions via a video call about the effects of bullying.
Pupils also donated £2 each to take part in an odd socks day. The money raised will be spent on books for the school’s anti-bullying curriculum and for a friendship bench.
Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “We take part in this initiative every year because it offers an opportunity for children to see and celebrate the uniqueness of themselves and each other.”
