Stansted pupils welcome pen pals as part of twinning events

Stansted pupils spoke French with their pen pals. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Pen pals who have been writing to each other for the last year had the chance to meet during a visit at a school in Stansted.

A group of 68 French students visited Forest Hall School as part of the Stansted and Rungis twinning.

The visiting pupils learned about the school before embarking on a tour and then had lunch with their new friends.

Year 8 Forest Hall student, Holly Ellison said: "It was interesting to meet our pen pals and find out what schools are like in France. There are lots of differences, but some similarities. I am looking forward to visiting my pen pal and the school next year."

Head teacher Hannah Jones said: "Students had time to get to know each other more and practice their spoken French language.

"It is always important that we ensure our students learn about different cultures, ways of life and languages."