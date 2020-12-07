Stansted Airport train station third busiest in East of England

There was a dramatic decline in passenger numbers towards the end of March due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Stansted Airport claudiodivizia

Stansted Airport train station third busiest in East of England

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stansted Airport’s train station is the third busiest in the East of England according to figures from the Office of Rail and Road.

Cambridge remained the busiest station in the region from April 2019 to March 2020 with 11.6 million passenger entries and exits followed by Chelmsford (8,606,294) and Stansted (8,474,784).

You may also want to watch:

Watford Junction (8,436,358) and St Albans City (7,375,158) stations made up the remainder of the top five most used stations across the region.

The numbers come from ORR’s national estimate of station usage statistics.

Waterloo station topped the chart, while Britain’s least used station was named as Berney Arms in Norfolk with only 42 entries and exits in the last year.

However, there was a dramatic decline in passenger numbers towards the end of March due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Jay Symonds, ORR senior statistical analyst, said: “There is no doubt that next year’s figures will look a lot different.”