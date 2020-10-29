Advanced search

Stansted care home residents take part in online drawing workshop led by former Disney illustrator

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 October 2020

Residents at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted joined former Disney illustrator and author, Gary Andrews, for a live drawing session held online. Picture: Care UK

Residents at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted joined former Disney illustrator and author, Gary Andrews, for a live drawing session held online. Picture: Care UK

Residents at a Stansted care home took part in an online life drawing workshop with professional illustrator and author Gary Andrews centered on endangered animals.

Residents at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted joined former Disney illustrator and author, Gary Andrews, for a live drawing session held online. Picture: Care UK

Gary, ambassador for The Big Draw and a former Disney illustrator, drew koalas, polar bears, puffins and sea turtles, watched by participants at Care UK’s Mountfitchet House.

He explained drawing techniques such as shading and under-drawings. At the end of the session, residents were asked if the had questions and wanted to submit requests.

Launched in 2000 as part of the Campaign for Drawing, the month-long Big Draw Festival promotes drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention.

It has encouraged over 4m people to get arty since its inception.

Residents at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted joined former Disney illustrator and author, Gary Andrews, for a live drawing session held online. Picture: Care UK

This year’s theme is A Climate of Change and focuses on the relationship between people and their environment.

Jane Maxwell, home manager at Mountfitchet House, said: “The Big Draw was a huge success.

“Creative activities play a big part of life here and we actively encourage residents to continue lifelong arty hobbies and to try new expressive pastimes.

“Drawing has a variety of benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia, as it provides an alternative way to communicate and express emotions, and an opportunity to relive happy memories.

“Everyone left with a smile on their face – we’re all looking forward to getting our pencils out again very soon!”

Stansted care home residents take part in online drawing workshop led by former Disney illustrator

Residents at Mountfitchet House care home in Stansted joined former Disney illustrator and author, Gary Andrews, for a live drawing session held online. Picture: Care UK

